Power outage strands riders at Ohio amusement park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides.

A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the outage Monday afternoon was caused by a car that hit a utility pole.

Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.

Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot tall Millennium Force roller coaster.

Park employees were helping people off the rides.

