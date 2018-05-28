This Ohio police department wants to test your meth for you - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

This Ohio police department wants to test your meth for you

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: Gratis police, Facebook Source: Gratis police, Facebook
PREBLE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A police department in Ohio wants to check your meth just in case it has been contaminated with the Zika Virus.

The Gratis Police Department in Preble County (west of Dayton) recently posted this message to Facebook:

WARNING: If you have recently purchased Meth in Preble, Montgomery, Darke or Butler Counties it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus. Please bring it to the Gratis Police Department and we will test it for free. If you're not comfortable coming into our office, please contact us and we'll test your Meth in the privacy of your home.

Free test? How kind of them.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager

    Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager

    Monday, May 28 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-05-28 12:48:33 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-05-28 12:48:33 GMT
    The altercation was caught on camera Friday in Lacey. WA. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it. (Source: Surveillance/KIRO/CNN)The altercation was caught on camera Friday in Lacey. WA. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it. (Source: Surveillance/KIRO/CNN)

    The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.

    Full Story >

    The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.

    Full Story >

  • Caught on camera: Real-life 'Spider-Man' climbs four stories to save child

    Caught on camera: Real-life 'Spider-Man' climbs four stories to save child

    Monday, May 28 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:55:18 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:55:18 GMT
    The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports. (Source: BFM/Twitter/CNN)The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports. (Source: BFM/Twitter/CNN)

    The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.

    Full Story >

    The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.

    Full Story >

  • Power outage at Cedar Point leaves riders in sun for hours

    Power outage at Cedar Point leaves riders in sun for hours

    Monday, May 28 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:03:20 GMT
    The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)

    Cedar Point out of Sandusky is currently experiencing a power outage in parts of the theme park. The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m. We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018 The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coast...

    Full Story >

    Cedar Point out of Sandusky is currently experiencing a power outage in parts of the theme park. The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m. We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018 The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coast...

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly