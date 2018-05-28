Monday marks 2nd anniversary of Harambe's shooting death

May 28 marks a somber day for the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Monday is the second anniversary of the shooting death of Harambe -- a 17-year-old Western lowland gorilla.

The incident unfolded after a boy fell into the 400-pound animal's exhibit. Video of the scene shows the gorilla grabbing a hold of the child and dragging him around.

That's when zoo officials made the decision to shoot Harambe for the protection of the boy.

The decision sparked an outcry from around the world.

