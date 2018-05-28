WWII-era plane crashes on Memorial Day

A pilot and a passenger are OK after a Fairchild PT-23 plane crashed in Wichita, KS, on Monday. (Source: KWCH-DT via CNN)

WICHITA, KS (KWCH-DT/CNN) – A World War II-era plane crashed after taking part in Memorial Day services in Kansas.

The 1943 Fairchild PT-23 was attempting to land at Westport Airport in Wichita when its engine went out Monday.

The pilot struck a pole during the crash, breaking off a wing. He and a passenger suffered minor cuts in the accident.

Police said the plane had just finished doing flyovers to commemorate Memorial Day.

