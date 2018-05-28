Police: Woman struck, killed by train in Cincinnati - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Woman struck, killed by train in Cincinnati

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Police say a woman was struck and killed by a train Monday in Cincinnati.

It happened near 299 West North Bend Road, east of Mill Creek.

Few details are known.

