'Kill yoself' graffiti troubles residents in Kentucky town

Some residents are upset after “Kill yoself” was spray-painted onto a trailer near a busy stretch of road in Union, Ky. (Provided)

Some residents are upset after “Kill yoself” was spray-painted onto a trailer near a busy stretch of road in Union, Ky.

For Alex Tye, 19, the message hits close to home.

“I had a buddy that committed suicide about two years ago -- bad depression,” said Tye.

Austin Carlisle, 19, believes the graffiti could be a trigger for people struggling with mental health issues. He has a message to whoever is behind the spray can.

“Keep it to yourselves, tag your room, don't tag public places. It's not cool,” he said.

FOX19 tried reaching out to the property manager and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.