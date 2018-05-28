What has Amazon Echo recorded from you? Here's how to check - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

What has Amazon Echo recorded from you? Here's how to check

(RNN) - If you own an Amazon Echo and you’ve ever said “Alexa” while in its presence, you’ve been recorded.

But how do you find out what your Echo has recorded you saying? Well, there’s an app for that. The device has a companion app available for iOS and Android.

According to a report by USA Today, simply open the app, select menu, settings and scroll down to history. There you can read your phrases, play back recordings and delete them.

Last week, a Portland woman learned her Echo sent a recording to a colleague without her knowledge.

Amazon said it is looking into what happened and wants to prevent something like that from happening again. They also insist the Echo does not listen to conversations until it hears “Alexa.”

When searching through your Echo’s history, you’ll find all the times you requested Alexa to play a song, play a podcast, adjust the volume or turn off the lights.

Whenever you see the phrase “text not available,” that means Echo heard “Alexa” but not a request. Even so, the device still listens and records those moments.

