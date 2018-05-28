What has Amazon Echo recorded from you? Here's how to check

How do you find out what your Echo has recorded you saying? Well, there’s an app for that.Full Story >
How do you find out what your Echo has recorded you saying? Well, there’s an app for that.Full Story >
A New Zealand scientist is leading an international team to Loch Ness next month, where they will take samples of the murky waters and conduct DNA tests to determine what species live there.Full Story >
A New Zealand scientist is leading an international team to Loch Ness next month, where they will take samples of the murky waters and conduct DNA tests to determine what species live there.Full Story >
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.Full Story >
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.Full Story >
The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.Full Story >
The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.Full Story >