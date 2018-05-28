Woman in labor officiates wedding for expecting couple

A New York couple wanted to get married before their baby was born, but she came three weeks early. So, the couple improvised. (Source: WPIX/Brianna Walko/New York Presbyterian Weill-Cornell Medical Center/Sushma Dwivedi Jindal)

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) – A New York couple wanted to get married before they had their first baby, but the baby had other plans.

With a due date of June 2, Brianna and Casey Walko thought they had plenty of time.

But everything changed May 15, three weeks ahead of schedule.

"And then Tuesday evening, he was in the shower and I just walked in and said, 'I think my water broke,'" Brianna Walko said.

The couple rushed over to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, where their hopes of tying the knot was diminishing by the minute.

"So, before they induced me, they tried to find the chaplain, but he wasn't allowed to marry people – so that's where Sushma came in," Brianna Walko said.

Sushma Dwivedi Jindal was just a few doors down from the Walkos. She too was in labor, and she'd just received an epidural.

Having been ordained online in 2014, the New York-based public relations director said she jumped into action after hearing about the couple's plight, offering to officiate their wedding from her bed.

"All of a sudden, the nurses rushed into our room," Brianna Walko said. "One starts braiding my hair, getting me ready for my wedding; another puts a bow tie on him, out of a baby's hat."

The wedding quickly came together just after midnight, complete with a bouquet toss.

Jindal delivered her baby boy at 5 a.m. Riley, the Walkos' baby girl, was born just after 5 p.m.

The happy couple, who now share an anniversary with their daughter's birthday, said they will be forever grateful to Jindal.

"The world needs more people like Sushma in it, absolutely," Brianna Walko said.

The two moms said they've kept in touch.

