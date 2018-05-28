Woman in labor officiates wedding for expecting couple

A New York couple wanted to get married before their baby was born, but she came three weeks early. So, the couple improvised.Full Story >
A New York couple wanted to get married before their baby was born, but she came three weeks early. So, the couple improvised.Full Story >
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.Full Story >
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.Full Story >
In 1997, Judith Toensing wrote this note on Christin Gilmer's report card: "It has been a joy to have you in class. Keep up the good work! Invite me to your Harvard graduation!"Full Story >
In 1997, Judith Toensing wrote this note on Christin Gilmer's report card: "It has been a joy to have you in class. Keep up the good work! Invite me to your Harvard graduation!"Full Story >
The last day of school is always fun, but for some students in Evansville, it was an all out dance party.Full Story >
The last day of school is always fun, but for some students in Evansville, it was an all out dance party.Full Story >
Two years ago, the Peters family moved from Leeward Oahu to the Big Island's Leilani Estates.Full Story >
Two years ago, the Peters family moved from Leeward Oahu to the Big Island's Leilani Estates.Full Story >