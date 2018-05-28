1,000 days later: A quick look back at FC Cincinnati's rapid rise

Monday night, the downtown Convention Center's "Cincinnati" was lit up in FC Cincinnati orange and blue.

Cincinnati is expected to land an MLS franchise Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Along with a team would eventually come a brand-new, soccer-specific stadium.

This is a major moment for Cincinnati sports -- the rise from an idea to the majors.

Painting the town: Mayor declares 'Orange and Blue Day' ahead of MLS visit

It has been a few more than 1,000 days since FC Cincinnati announced its arrival. The first months of FCC saw its first players, first home game, and first home win.

But the first time FCC felt destined for something bigger is when the biggest soccer crowd in the history of Ohio watched FCC and Crystal Palace at Nippert Stadium. On a July night in 2016, 35,000 people celebrated a soccer movement in the Queen City.

Building on the momentum of consistently big crowds, that November, FCC invited Major League Soccer's commissioner to visit Cincinnati and unofficially start an expansion bid.

It was this past June when FCC made itself a national story, revealing its plans for a soccer-only stadium and twice proving it belongs in MLS, beating the Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire.

With record crowds and winning soccer, FCC needed one final piece -- a location for a new stadium. In November, FCC's owners announced they would pay for the stadium if the city and county would help with infrastructure. It took months of politics, but in the past two months, FCC completed its bid when Cincinnati's City Council voted to allow a new stadium in the West End and that community signed off on the deal.

Head coach Alan Koch and five of the original members of FC Cincinnati will be at Rhinegeist Tuesday for the major announcement.

