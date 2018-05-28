Police: 4 dead in TN murder-suicide

The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.Full Story >
The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.Full Story >
A "nearly continuous" plume of gas and steam is pouring from Kilauea's summit crater amid ongoing explosive eruptions that are prompting ashfall warnings for downwind communities, officials said.Full Story >
A "nearly continuous" plume of gas and steam is pouring from Kilauea's summit crater amid ongoing explosive eruptions that are prompting ashfall warnings for downwind communities, officials said.Full Story >
Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.Full Story >
Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.Full Story >
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.Full Story >
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.Full Story >