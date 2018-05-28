Police: 4 dead in TN murder-suicide

Two men and two women were shot and killed in Rutherford County, TN. (Source: WZTV via CNN)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WKRN/CNN) - Four people are dead in Rutherford County after a fatal shooting Monday.

Police responded to the call around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at a house, police said they found the bodies of two men and two women.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh confirmed that Sean Ganey shot himself after he shot his wife Cassidy Ganey.

Cassidy Ganey's father, Kenny Adair, and her stepmother, Shelly Larenz-Adair, were also killed.

Fitzhugh said deputies were at the address last week, answering a call for a suicide threat.

Sean Ganey was taken to a hospital and all weapons that officers could find were removed from the home at that time.

It's not yet clear how Sean Ganey obtained the firearm used in the shooting Monday. Police said they found the weapon at the scene.

The sheriff said that a child did live at the home, but was removed by a family member before the incident took place.

