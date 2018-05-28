South doused with heavy rains from remnants of Alberto

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
The fan held an umbrella over the JRTOC cadet who was standing at a chair the Braves team leaves open to honor military POW's and those missing in action.Full Story >
Our main concern will be locally heavy rainfall through Wednesday morning. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 AM CDT for 1” to 3”+ of forecasted rainfall, with localized heavier rain possible. River flooding and flooded roadways will also be a concern Tuesday.Full Story >
A river swollen from heavy rains because of Alberto collapses a bridge as two people attempt to cross.Full Story >
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.Full Story >
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
North Carolina Highway Patrol: Tree topples on SUV of two TV journalists covering several weather, killing both instantly.Full Story >
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
Cincinnati is expected to land an MLS franchise Tuesday, a long-awaited move for soccer fans in the Queen City.Full Story >
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will ensure disabled people receive more help from advanced technology.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they are investigating after two shooting victims were found in separate but nearby locations early Tuesday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyFull Story >
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoFull Story >
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetFull Story >
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.Full Story >
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductFull Story >
