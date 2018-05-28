Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit

After threatening China with $150 billion in tariffs, Trump's administration has suspended plans to impose the tariffs for now.Full Story >
Josh Holt and his Venezuelan wife were locked in a Caracas jail alongside some of the country's most-hardened criminals for what the U.S. government argued were bogus charges of stockpiling weapons.
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.
Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that if Mueller's investigators seek a court order to compel the president to testify, Trump's lawyers would fight such a subpoena all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea
