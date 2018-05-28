White House: US 'continues to actively prepare' for summit

After threatening China with $150 billion in tariffs, Trump's administration has suspended plans to impose the tariffs for now.Full Story >
After threatening China with $150 billion in tariffs, Trump's administration has suspended plans to impose the tariffs for now.Full Story >
Josh Holt and his Venezuelan wife were locked in a Caracas jail alongside some of the country's most-hardened criminals for what the U.S. government argued were bogus charges of stockpiling weapons.Full Story >
Josh Holt and his Venezuelan wife were locked in a Caracas jail alongside some of the country's most-hardened criminals for what the U.S. government argued were bogus charges of stockpiling weapons.Full Story >
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.Full Story >
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.Full Story >
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.Full Story >
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.Full Story >
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.Full Story >
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put in effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put in effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyFull Story >
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyFull Story >
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoFull Story >
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoFull Story >
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetFull Story >
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetFull Story >
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.Full Story >
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductFull Story >
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductFull Story >