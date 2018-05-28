Police face more questions on 911 response to trapped teen

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police will try again to answer lingering questions about their failed response to the calls for help from a 16-year-old boy who died in a minivan parked near his school.
An initial presentation of their internal investigation May 14 left Kyle Plush's family and others unsatisfied, and the city council told police to return Tuesday.
Ron Plush found his son's body inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call on April 10. A coroner says the teen died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed. It is suspected that the foldaway rear seat flipped over.
Ron Plush has asked why officers weren't notified that his son was screaming for help and whether there were GPS coordinates for his son's location.
Information from: WKRC-TV, http://www.wkrc.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Monday night, the downtown Convention Center's "Cincinnati" was lit up in FC Cincinnati orange and blue.Full Story >
Monday night, the downtown Convention Center's "Cincinnati" was lit up in FC Cincinnati orange and blue.Full Story >
Bakary DJuma, 14, is putting his hands together and hoping he has more luck than his mother.Full Story >
Bakary DJuma, 14, is putting his hands together and hoping he has more luck than his mother.Full Story >
Sources tell FOX19 that police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in West Price Hill.Full Story >
Sources tell FOX19 that police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in West Price Hill.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a driver died in a crash early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on the interstate.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a driver died in a crash early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on the interstate.Full Story >
Some residents are upset after “Kill yoself” was spray-painted onto a trailer near a busy stretch of road in Union, Ky.Full Story >
Some residents are upset after “Kill yoself” was spray-painted onto a trailer near a busy stretch of road in Union, Ky.Full Story >