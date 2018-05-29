Animals allegedly abandoned for month in pet store

Police say they have identified the store’s owner, but the investigation is ongoing, and no one is in custody at this time. (Source: WGEM/CNN)

MACOMB, IL (WGEM/CNN) – An Illinois pet store is under investigation for animal abuse after some animals were allegedly found starved at the store.

Macomb, IL, police responded to complaints Saturday about the pet store Macomb Pet Land, following reports the owner allegedly abandoned it – and the animals inside.

Two signs that read “closed for maintenance” and “animals are fed and watered daily” had allegedly been on the door for more than three weeks.

Police released a statement on their Facebook page, stating they were working with the McDonough County Animal Shelter, and several other parties, including veterinarians, to help with the investigation and to provide care for the remaining animals.

Initial reports stated some of the allegedly abandoned animals had died before rescue, but the animal shelter said on Facebook that there were no deceased dogs or cats in the store.

Two cats were placed in the animal shelter’s care.

Police say they have identified the store’s owner and other parties. No one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

