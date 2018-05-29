Starbucks closing over 8,000 stores for anti-bias training

After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.Full Story >
Starbucks, trying to put to rest an outcry over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores, is closing more than 8,000 stores for an afternoon of anti-bias training, a strategy some believe can keep racism at bay.
Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.
A celebration was held in Jackson Thursday as a historical marker is unveiled at the home of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers.
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down street
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct
