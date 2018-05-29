Free health care clinics planned in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Air National Guard is partnering with state officials and other military branches to offer free health care clinics in four counties.
A joint statement from the guard and the Kentucky Department for Local Government says the clinics will run June 15-24 in Beattyville, Booneville, Irvine and Jackson.
Lt. Col. Amy Mundell is a medical administrative officer in the Kentucky Air Guard's 123rd Medical Group, which is serving as the lead military agency. She says some services will include medical screenings, non-emergency treatments, sports physicals, and dental and optical exams. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
Mundell said the program gives military health professionals experience in providing medical, dental and optical care in a field environment while also serving citizens who are uninsured or underinsured.
