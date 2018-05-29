Free health care clinics planned in eastern Kentucky - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Free health care clinics planned in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Air National Guard is partnering with state officials and other military branches to offer free health care clinics in four counties.

A joint statement from the guard and the Kentucky Department for Local Government says the clinics will run June 15-24 in Beattyville, Booneville, Irvine and Jackson.

Lt. Col. Amy Mundell is a medical administrative officer in the Kentucky Air Guard's 123rd Medical Group, which is serving as the lead military agency. She says some services will include medical screenings, non-emergency treatments, sports physicals, and dental and optical exams. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mundell said the program gives military health professionals experience in providing medical, dental and optical care in a field environment while also serving citizens who are uninsured or underinsured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly