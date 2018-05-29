Police: Husband fatally shot wife, turned gun on himself in West - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Husband fatally shot wife, turned gun on himself in West Price Hill

By Michael Baldwin, Reporter
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Michelle Hodgetts and John Hodgetts (Provided by Cincinnati police) Michelle Hodgetts and John Hodgetts (Provided by Cincinnati police)
A man fatally shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself in what appears to be a murder-suicide in West Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police.

The bodies of John Hodgetts, 51, and Michelle Hodgetts, 55, were found when officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1000 block of Coronado Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., police said. One was in a rear yard; the other was inside the home.

"The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Hodgetts shot his wife then himself," a homicide invewstigator wrote in a prepared statement Tuesday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

