Police: 2 found shot on city's West Side

Cincinnati fire crews respond to a shooting on Millvale Court early Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati police said they are investigating after two shooting victims were found in separate but nearby locations early Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Millvale Court about 4:15 a.m. They said they receiving a report of male shooting victim knocking on a neighbor's door, seeking help.

The male was found with a gunshot injury to one of his legs and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said. He has a non-life threatening injury.

As police investigated, they said they received initial reports indicating several gunshots may have been fired by several people.

A second shooting victim was found nearby shortly after, in the area of Lillie Place and Beekman Street, according to police. That person also was taken to the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as information develops.

