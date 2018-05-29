Police: 2 found shot on city's West Side

When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.Full Story >
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...Full Story >
Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.Full Story >
An anchor and photographer from NBC affiliate WYFF out of Greenville, S.C. died on Monday when a tree fell on their SUV.Full Story >
Cedar Point experienced a power outage in parts of the busy theme park on Memorial Day.Full Story >
