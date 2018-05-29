Kasich signs order promoting technology for disabled

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will ensure disabled people receive more help from advanced technology.

Kasich was flanked by a robot named Milo when he signed the order this past week. The initiative is designed to help those who use wheelchairs and developmentally disabled people.

Under the program, technology will be emphasized when evaluating care plans for disabled residents. Kasich says the state plans to invest in robots that help autistic children along with other smart devices.

A 10-member Ohio Technology First Council will be created to help guide policy.

Kasich praised the efforts the state is making with new technology.

