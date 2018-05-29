School employee says she was fired for reporting fraud

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A woman who worked as payroll manager in a Kentucky school district says officials want to get rid of her because she complained about employees abusing a new time-clock system.

The Grant County school district says Cheryl Breeden is out because she's "incompetent" and "insubordinate."

The Kentucky Enquirer reports that Breeden has filed two lawsuits against the northern Kentucky district. A state hearing officer has already ordered Grant County Schools to give Breeden back her job.

But it's not that simple.

Three days after the hearing officer's ruling, Grant County Schools sent Breeden another letter. They weren't going to fire her, but they were going to non-renew her contract.

The outcome would be the same -Breeden would lose her job.

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com

