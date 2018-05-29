Man arrested in stabbings that killed his dad, hurt his mom

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) - Police say they arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of stabbing his parents at an Ohio home in an attack that killed his father and wounded his mother.
Emergency responders found the couple Monday morning in a bedroom of a home in Macedonia, roughly 15 miles southeast of Cleveland. Police say the 62-year-old man died at the scene, and the injured 58-year-old woman was taken to an Akron hospital.
The son was arrested Monday afternoon to the southeast in Columbiana County.
Police didn't immediately share the names of the victims and suspect, citing pending notification of their relatives.
They also didn't say what might have motivated the attack, which remains under investigation.
