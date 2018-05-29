Ohio court's visitor center adds plaster cast of Harding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A plaster cast used to create a sculpture of President Warren G. Harding found at the Ohio Supreme Court is on display in the building's visitor education center.
The likeness was donated by the former president's family.
It was used to create the sculpture of Harding, a Marion native. It has hung in the building that now houses the state's highest court since its construction more than 80 years ago.
The fragile plaster cast is housed in an elevated glass enclosure.
Harding was the 29th president and one of eight born in Ohio, earning the state the nickname "Mother of Presidents."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will ensure disabled people receive more help from advanced technology.Full Story >
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will ensure disabled people receive more help from advanced technology.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they are investigating after two shooting victims were found in separate but nearby locations early Tuesday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they are investigating after two shooting victims were found in separate but nearby locations early Tuesday.Full Story >
City council members are hoping Tuesday's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting will answer the burning questions left unanswered in the investigation into why a teen died after calling 911 twice for help.Full Story >
City council members are hoping Tuesday's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting will answer the burning questions left unanswered in the investigation into why a teen died after calling 911 twice for help.Full Story >