Report: 4 largest states carrying highest credit card debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York state comptroller's office says the nation's four most-populated states carry the highest total amount of credit card debt, with California leading the way followed by Texas, Florida and New York.
Democratic Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (dee-NAP'-oh-lee) says in a report released Tuesday that Californians had racked up more than $106.8 billion in credit card debt by the end of 2017.
The Lone Star State was No. 2 at $67.3 billion, followed by Florida with $59.2 billion and New York with $58.1 billion.
Rounding out the top 10 are Pennsylvania ($33.2 billion), Illinois ($32.2 billion), New Jersey ($29.6 billion), Ohio ($26.7 billion), Virginia ($26.5 billion) and Georgia ($26.3 billion).
DiNapoli says the totals were based on statistics compiled in February by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
