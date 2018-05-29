Police probing discovery of explosive device at truck stop

PENDLETON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities are investigating how an explosive device wound up in a trash can at a truck stop in Henry County.
Kentucky State Police say an employee of the truck stop contacted authorities Sunday after seeing what appeared to be a 6-inch-long pipe bomb in a trash can outside the store.
State police say the building was evacuated and the surrounding area was cordoned off as a safety precaution. Police say the device later was "rendered safe" and the truck stop reopened.
Police say they have opened a case for use of a weapon of mass destruction, which is a felony. Police say no suspects have been identified.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will ensure disabled people receive more help from advanced technology.Full Story >
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will ensure disabled people receive more help from advanced technology.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they are investigating after two shooting victims were found in separate but nearby locations early Tuesday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they are investigating after two shooting victims were found in separate but nearby locations early Tuesday.Full Story >
City council members are hoping Tuesday's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting will answer the burning questions left unanswered in the investigation into why a teen died after calling 911 twice for help.Full Story >
City council members are hoping Tuesday's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting will answer the burning questions left unanswered in the investigation into why a teen died after calling 911 twice for help.Full Story >