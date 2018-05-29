FC Cincinnati: Here's where you can catch Tuesday's major announcement

FC Cincinnati fans have been anticipating an MLS bid for more than a year now. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati is expected to land an MLS franchise Tuesday, a long-awaited move for soccer fans in the Queen City.

Major League officials will join FC Cincinnati leaders and Mayor John Cranley for the announcement at Rhinegeist Brewery. While Rhinegeist is already at full capacity, fans are invited to watch a simulcast of the announcement at a watch party on Fountain Square.

The club is expected to be accepted into the league for the 2019 season.

Along with the MLS expansion, FCC will also build a new soccer-specific stadium in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood.

In April, Cincinnati City Council approved a proposed funding plan for a 21,000-seat stadium. The decision happened after months of debate about the stadium's location and funding plan.

