Students use bullhorn after church nixes graduation speeches

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky high school valedictorian used a bullhorn to give his graduation speech about the power of students to change the world after a Catholic diocese said he couldn't make the speech during commencement.

With students and relatives watching, Bales gave his speech outside following Holy Cross High School's graduation ceremony Friday in northern Kentucky.

Student council president Katherine Frantz also gave her speech by bullhorn after the diocese nixed it.

Diocese of Covington spokesman Tim Fitzgerald told news outlets the speeches weren't submitted on time, and upon review "were political and inconsistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church."

In his speech, Bales referenced the campaign for stricter gun laws by students at a Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot in February.

