1 killed in 2 vehicle Brown County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 28 in Scott Township that occurred on Monday.

The crash happened near milepost 24 around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier being driven by 67-year-old Jerry Townley of Milford traveled left of center and struck a southbound 2002 Harley Davidson being driven by 47-year-old Franklin Connor of Ripley.

Connor was pronounced dead on the scene by the Brown County Coroner's Office.

The passenger in Townley's vehicle, 65-year-old Mary Wichmann, was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Christina Connor, 46, was on the motorcycle with Franklin and was transported by AirCare to UC Medical Center for her injuries.

The extent of her injuries in unknown.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets, police said.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

