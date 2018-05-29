Hurricane Maria killed more than 4,600 people in Puerto Rico, study says

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.Full Story >
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.Full Story >
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.Full Story >
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.Full Story >
The fan held an umbrella over the JRTOC cadet who was standing at a chair the Braves team leaves open to honor military POW's and those missing in action.Full Story >
The fan held an umbrella over the JRTOC cadet who was standing at a chair the Braves team leaves open to honor military POW's and those missing in action.Full Story >
Our main concern will be locally heavy rainfall through Wednesday morning. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 AM CDT for 1” to 3”+ of forecasted rainfall, with localized heavier rain possible. River flooding and flooded roadways will also be a concern Tuesday.Full Story >
Our main concern will be locally heavy rainfall through Wednesday morning. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 AM CDT for 1” to 3”+ of forecasted rainfall, with localized heavier rain possible. River flooding and flooded roadways will also be a concern Tuesday.Full Story >
A river swollen from heavy rains because of Alberto collapses a bridge as two people attempt to cross.Full Story >
A river swollen from heavy rains because of Alberto collapses a bridge as two people attempt to cross.Full Story >
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 28 in Scott Township that occurred on Monday.Full Story >
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 28 in Scott Township that occurred on Monday.Full Story >
A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Avondale, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Avondale, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Cincinnati is expected to land an MLS franchise Tuesday, a long-awaited move for soccer fans in the Queen City.Full Story >
Cincinnati is expected to land an MLS franchise Tuesday, a long-awaited move for soccer fans in the Queen City.Full Story >