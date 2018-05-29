Get a free ticket to rock out at Riverbend for donating blood

Riverbend Music Center is teaming up with Hoxworth Blood Center and offering one free ticket to those who donate blood on Friday, June 1.

Anyone who donates at two locations will receive a free lawn ticket to the John Fogerty & ZZ Top concert at Riverbend on June 14.

WHEN:

Friday, June 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

WHERE:

Hoxworth Blue Ash: 9708 Kenwood Road

Hoxworth North: 7844 Kingland Drive

We're rocking out with @riverbendpnc ! This summer, we'll be giving donors FREE tickets to select shows at #Riverbend. #DonateBlood on Friday, June 1 Hoxworth North or Hoxworth Blue Ash & get 1 lawn ticket to the June 14th John Fogerty & ZZ Top concert! pic.twitter.com/AA4dCrCHQ6 — HoxworthUC (@HoxworthUC) May 25, 2018

For more information visit their website.

