Get a free ticket to rock out at Riverbend for donating blood - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Get a free ticket to rock out at Riverbend for donating blood

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Source: Creative Commons, Photographer: Tim Rodenberg) (Source: Creative Commons, Photographer: Tim Rodenberg)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Riverbend Music Center is teaming up with Hoxworth Blood Center and offering one free ticket to those who donate blood on Friday, June 1.

Anyone who donates at two locations will receive a free lawn ticket to the John Fogerty & ZZ Top concert at Riverbend on June 14.

WHEN:

Friday, June 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

WHERE:

Hoxworth Blue Ash: 9708 Kenwood Road

Hoxworth North: 7844 Kingland Drive

For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:36:33 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    Full Story >

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    Full Story >

  • Mother: IHOP manager refused to serve son with no arms

    Mother: IHOP manager refused to serve son with no arms

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 10:55:09 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:04:55 GMT

    The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.

    Full Story >

    The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.

    Full Story >

  • Man arrested after killing dog that attacked 4-year-old

    Man arrested after killing dog that attacked 4-year-old

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-05-29 10:38:56 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-05-29 10:38:56 GMT
    The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood. (Source: KYW/CNN)The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood. (Source: KYW/CNN)

    The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood.

    Full Story >

    The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly