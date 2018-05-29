Follow along: MLS in Cincinnati

MLS and FC Cincinnati are schedule to make a special announcement at Rhinegeist Brewery Tuesday evening (Credit: @MLS)

The time has come for the Queen City.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, along with MLS officials are in Cincinnati to make a 'special announcement.'

That special announcement is expected to be the naming of FC Cincinnati as the next MLS team.

In honor of the big visit, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley declared Tuesday 'Orange and Blue Day' encouraging all Cincinnatians and FCC fans to wear their best blue and orange.

We at FOX19, along with FCC fans are keeping our eyes peeled for signs of the MLS around Cincinnati.

Here's a look at what we spotted on their Instagram story Tuesday afternoon:

We see you, MLS!

Former MLS player Taylor Twellman, who will be on hand for the announcement, also got in on the action, taking in all Cincinnati has to offer. He shared his Queen City adventure.

The league also tweeted out some of the sights they're seeing Tuesday afternoon.

Greetings from the Queen City. ?? pic.twitter.com/HVT8pQ0PBV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 29, 2018

It appears they know all the hot spots to hit up so far.

Follow along with us as we track their movements ahead of the big announcement at Rhinegeist Brewery at 5:30 p.m.

