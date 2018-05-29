Chick-fil-A restaurant in CA will pay employees $17 an hour

Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
The time has come for the Queen City. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, along with MLS officials are in Cincinnati to make a 'special announcement.'Full Story >
The time has come for the Queen City. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, along with MLS officials are in Cincinnati to make a 'special announcement.'Full Story >
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 28 in Scott Township that occurred on Monday.Full Story >
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 28 in Scott Township that occurred on Monday.Full Story >
Riverbend Music Center is teaming up with Hoxworth Blood Center and offering one free ticket to those who donate blood on Friday, June 1.Full Story >
Riverbend Music Center is teaming up with Hoxworth Blood Center and offering one free ticket to those who donate blood on Friday, June 1.Full Story >
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >