Chick-fil-A restaurant in CA will pay employees $17 an hour

(RNN) – How does $17 to $18 an hour sound for working at a fast food restaurant?

A Chick-fil-A owner in Sacramento, CA, said he’ll up the ante for any of his employees hired as “hospitality professionals.” They currently make $12.50 to $13 an hour.

The pay hike starts Monday.

"We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle," Eric Mason told KXTV. "We're looking for people who are looking for long-term opportunity."

Mason said it’s important for his employees to make a livable wage. All employees will receive paid sick leave.

The current minimum wage in California is $11 an hour. It’s scheduled to go up to $15 by 2022.

