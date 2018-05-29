Reds' Scooter Gennett named NL Player of the Week

Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett is the National League Player of the Week.

Gennett has a batting average of .517 in the past seven games with three home runs and 10 runs batted in.

He leads the Reds this season in batting average, hits, doubles and home runs.

It’s the second time Gennett has won the NL player of the week this month.

