Digital license plates are about to become a thing

(CNN) - If you’re out west and want to catch a glimpse of the latest in cutting-edge tech, look no further than the back of a vehicle.

Some license plates in California are about to go digital. Sacramento is the first US city to roll out a pilot program testing the new tag technology

The digital plates use wireless technology and allow messages to be changed remotely. The plates could report if the car has been stolen or display vital AMBER Alert info.

If the DMV allows it, the tag could also show personal messages when the vehicle isn't in motion.

The plates' maker, Reviver Auto, said similar pilot programs are being looked at in other states.

The tag tech won't be cheap. Plates are expected to sell for $699, plus a $7 monthly fee.

Drivers who purchase the plates will be able to register their vehicles electronically.

