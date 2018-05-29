Digital license plates are about to become a thing - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Digital license plates are about to become a thing

If the DMV allows it, the tag could also show personal messages when the vehicle isn't in motion. (Source: Reviver Auto/CNN) If the DMV allows it, the tag could also show personal messages when the vehicle isn't in motion. (Source: Reviver Auto/CNN)

(CNN) - If you’re out west and want to catch a glimpse of the latest in cutting-edge tech, look no further than the back of a vehicle.

Some license plates in California are about to go digital. Sacramento is the first US city to roll out a pilot program testing the new tag technology

The digital plates use wireless technology and allow messages to be changed remotely. The plates could report if the car has been stolen or display vital AMBER Alert info.

If the DMV allows it, the tag could also show personal messages when the vehicle isn't in motion.

The plates' maker, Reviver Auto, said similar pilot programs are being looked at in other states.

The tag tech won't be cheap. Plates are expected to sell for $699, plus a $7 monthly fee.

Drivers who purchase the plates will be able to register their vehicles electronically.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Science & technology newsMore>>

  • Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:52:19 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:28:19 GMT
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    Full Story >

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    Full Story >

  • California court: Defendants get crack at some social media

    California court: Defendants get crack at some social media

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:52:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:19:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

    The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

    Full Story >

    The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

    Full Story >

  • Jury says Samsung must pay $539M for copying parts of iPhone

    Jury says Samsung must pay $539M for copying parts of iPhone

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:12:19 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:48:04 GMT
    A jury has decided Samsung must pay Apple $539 million in damages for illegally copying some of the iPhone's features to lure people into buying its competing products.Full Story >
    A jury has decided Samsung must pay Apple $539 million in damages for illegally copying some of the iPhone's features to lure people into buying its competing products.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly