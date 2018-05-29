Digital license plates are about to become a thing

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.Full Story >
The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.Full Story >
If the DMV allows it, the tag could also show personal messages when the vehicle isn't in motion.Full Story >
