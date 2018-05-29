Infant death in Warren County under investigation

Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, police were called to a residence in the 5300 block of Harveysburg Road on Tuesday morning for an infant not breathing.

The infant was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where the infant was pronounced deceased, police said.

Warren Co. Sheriff's Office investigating infant death. Massie Twp Volunteer Fire Dept. says someone brought the infant to their station claiming they didn't have access to a phone. @FOX19 — Maytal Levi (@MaytalLeviWXIX) May 29, 2018

There is a 911 call, I just got it from WCSO. In it you can hear a frantic woman tell a dispatcher she doesn’t know how to do CPR @FOX19 — Maytal Levi (@MaytalLeviWXIX) May 29, 2018

The death is being investigating by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

No other details have been released.

