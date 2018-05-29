Infant death in Warren County under investigation - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Infant death in Warren County under investigation

WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, police were called to a residence in the 5300 block of Harveysburg Road on Tuesday morning for an infant not breathing.

The infant was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where the infant was pronounced deceased, police said.

The death is being investigating by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

No other details have been released.

