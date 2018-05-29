Former NFL player Derrick Ramsey appointed new secretary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has appointed former NFL player Derrick Ramsey as secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Gov. Matt Bevin announced the appointment in a news release on Tuesday. Ramsey will replace former Secretary Hal Heiner, who resigned last month to be appointed to the state Board of Education.
Ramsey has been secretary of the Labor Cabinet under Bevin. He was a deputy commerce secretary under former Republican Gov. Ernie Fletcher and a former athletic director for Kentucky State University and Coppin State University.
Ramsey was the first black starting quarterback for the University of Kentucky football team. He played in the NFL for nine seasons as a tight end. He won the Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders in the 1980 season.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The time has come for the Queen City. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, along with MLS officials are in Cincinnati to make a 'special announcement.'Full Story >
The time has come for the Queen City. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, along with MLS officials are in Cincinnati to make a 'special announcement.'Full Story >
One of this year's Bunbury Musical Festival headliners won't be taking the stage Friday at Sawyer Point.Full Story >
One of this year's Bunbury Musical Festival headliners won't be taking the stage Friday at Sawyer Point.Full Story >
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.Full Story >
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.Full Story >
Cincinnati is expected to land an MLS franchise Tuesday, a long-awaited move for soccer fans in the Queen City.Full Story >
Cincinnati is expected to land an MLS franchise Tuesday, a long-awaited move for soccer fans in the Queen City.Full Story >
Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett is the National League Player of the Week.Full Story >
Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett is the National League Player of the Week.Full Story >