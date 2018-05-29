Son of National Spelling Bee champ hopes to make history

By BEN NUCKOLS

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - The domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on long enough that a second generation has emerged.

Last year, Mira Dedhia, whose mother competed three times, finished third. This year, the first child of a former champion is competing.

Dr. Balu Natarajan, a physician from Illinois, won the bee in 1985. His 12-year-old son, Atman Balakrishnan, is making his debut this year, hoping to equal his father's achievement.

Natarajan was the first Indian-American to win. Eighteen of the past 22 champions and the past 13 in a row have been Indian-American.

The bee began Tuesday with 516 spellers, by far the most in its history. The 50 or so spellers who make the finals will be announced Wednesday and the finalists compete Thursday until a champion is crowned.

