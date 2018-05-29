Ohio House to vote June 6 to resolve speakership impasse

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio House members are being called back to Columbus next week to resolve a leadership fight one way or another.
Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring on Tuesday presented lawmakers with two options for resolving an impasse that's brought law-making to halt.
Schuring became temporary speaker after Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who resigned last month amid an FBI investigation.
Schuring is giving lawmakers the option to vote on two existing candidates to succeed Rosenberger. Those are House Finance Chairman Ryan Smith, of Gallia (GAL'-yuh) County, and state Rep. Andy Thompson, of Marietta.
Or they can vote to change the rules so Schuring can serve as speaker for the remainder of the year.
Schuring has given Republican and Democratic lawmakers until Friday to tell him which option they want to pursue.
