Blink-182 drops out of Bunbury lineup, will play festival in 201 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Blink-182 drops out of Bunbury lineup, will play festival in 2019

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Blink-182 (Source: Wikipedia, Ralph Arvesen) Blink-182 (Source: Wikipedia, Ralph Arvesen)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

One of this year's Bunbury Musical Festival headliners won't be taking the stage Friday at Sawyer Point.

Blink-182 has dropped out of this year's lineup, but the band tweeted Tuesday it has been confirmed to headline Bunbury in 2019.

Single-day Bunbury tickets for Friday can be refunded by request, the tweet reads:

Blink has also canceled a May 30 performance, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

RELATED: Win tickets to Bunbury from Cincy Weekend

Jack White, The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, and Incubus are still on the card for this weekend.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • White House: US 'continues to actively prepare' for summit

    White House: US 'continues to actively prepare' for summit

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:49:22 GMT
    In this May 13, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)In this May 13, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

    Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.

    Full Story >

    Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.

    Full Story >

  • Starbucks starts closing stores for anti-bias training

    Starbucks starts closing stores for anti-bias training

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:15 AM EDT2018-05-29 05:15:10 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:47:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

    After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.

    Full Story >

    After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.

    Full Story >

  • Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resigns

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resigns

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:35:04 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:38:51 GMT

    The Republican had been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal and an investigation into campaign finance violations.

    Full Story >

    The Republican had been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal and an investigation into campaign finance violations.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly