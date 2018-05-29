Blink-182 drops out of Bunbury lineup, will play festival in 2019

One of this year's Bunbury Musical Festival headliners won't be taking the stage Friday at Sawyer Point.

Blink-182 has dropped out of this year's lineup, but the band tweeted Tuesday it has been confirmed to headline Bunbury in 2019.

Single-day Bunbury tickets for Friday can be refunded by request, the tweet reads:

Blink has also canceled a May 30 performance, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

Due to unforeseen circumstances blink-182 will not be performing at @HardRockHotelSC on May 30th 2018.



A full refund for tickets will be issued through point of purchase. — blink-182 (@blink182) May 29, 2018

Jack White, The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, and Incubus are still on the card for this weekend.

