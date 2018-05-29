Cancer survivor, dog find lost golf balls for charity

A dog rescues golf balls. His owner sells them to help animals in need. (Source: WCCO via CNN)

ALBERTVILLE, MN (WCCO/CNN) – What started out as a game with his four-legged best friend is now an effort by one man and his dog to help other animals find a home.

Every day, Al Cooper and his faithful dog Davos hop in their golf car and drive – but the pair isn't looking to tee off.

Instead, they're looking for other golfers' tee shots that came up a little short.

Davos was a fluffy Bernese mountain dog puppy when Cooper picked him up seven years ago. Al had just gotten over a bout with cancer, and Davos saved him in more ways than one.

"I call him my rescue dog, although I didn't rescue him. He kind of rescued me," Cooper said. "When I got him it was kind of like, 'Come out, let's get some exercise, dad."

It started out as dog parks and long walks. Then, Cooper got an idea.

"So, I decided I'd get out Dixie cups and I'd play a shell game with him," Cooper said. "I got three Dixie cups and I put a ball under one of them, and moved them around and told him to find the ball. And when he knocked over the Dixie cup with the ball in it, I'd give him a treat."

That's when Al decided to take Davos to the tall weeds of Hole 13, a golf ball graveyard at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Albertville.

It wasn’t long before Davos was giving new life to topped tee shots and shanks.

"It's a blast. It's kind of like going on an Easter egg hunt," Cooper said. "I feel like a kid out there eternally with him."

As the golf balls piled up in the freezer and other places, it was Cooper's friend Dusty Barrett who figured out what to do with them all.

"Sometimes they come back with so many balls I can't believe how they did so well. It's unbelievable," Barrett said.

They were watching TV one night and a commercial came on about helping rescued and abused animals. Davos started whining.

"I'm looking at that and he's crying, and I said, 'You know, maybe we should give some of the money to the animals,'" Barrett said.

So, Barrett decided he would clean the golf balls.

"I kind of feel like they have the fun part. This is the not-so-fun part," Barrett said.

And then Cooper started selling them near the tee box for 25 cents a piece.

Cooper and Davos give the money to the Humane Society. So far they've raised $600 for animals in need.

Even though they uncover high-quality golf balls, Cooper and Davos have no intention of upping their prices. They just want golfers not to feel bad if they send one in the weeds every once in a while.

"We are okay the way it is. Davos is happy. I'm happy. Humane Society is happy," Cooper said. " If you are lucky enough to find a dog as good as Davos, you have it made in this world."

