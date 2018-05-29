Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resigns

(RNN) - Missouri governor Eric Greitens resigned on Tuesday.

The Republican had been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal and an investigation into campaign finance violations.

Greitens was elected in 2016, and served roughly 17 months in office.

The 44-year-old, a former Navy SEAL, faced a felony tampering with computer data charge related to a donors list he allegedly obtained improperly.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged him last month for illegally transferring the fundraising list from a veterans charity he co-founded to his 2016 campaign for governor.

He had also faced accusations of sexual assault from a woman he had an affair with in 2015. An invasion of privacy charge related to that affair was dropped earlier this month.

Announcing his resignation, he framed these issues as "endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to my family and friends."

"It's clear that for the forces that oppose us, there is no end in sight," he said. "I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love."

