Kentucky's largest school district appealing takeover move

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's largest public school district says it is appealing the state's attempt to seize control of the system.

News outlets report that the Jefferson County Board of Education voted Tuesday to appeal a recommendation for the county's school district to be placed under state management. The district is now eligible for a hearing before the Kentucky Board of Education.

Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis announced the takeover decision April 30, after an audit of the governance and administration of Jefferson County Public Schools, which includes Louisville. The district has more than 100,000 students, making it one of the largest public school districts in the country.

Lewis cited an abundance of low-performing schools and the serial abuse of students in the district. The takeover has drawn criticism from parents and teachers.

