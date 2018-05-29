Harvey babies arrive 9 months after hurricane devastates Houston

One Houston hospital has delivered 50-60 more babies than normal. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Is that a baby bump? We’re looking at you, Houston.

Nine months after Hurricane Harvey paid a visit to the Texas Gulf Coast, there’s a bit of a baby boom.

"We've had about a 17 percent increase so far in the month of May for deliveries," Liberty King with Corpus Christi Medical Center told KHOU.

That’s about 50-60 more babies than normal.

"Anytime people get nervous," King said. "I think they start spending more time together. Well, it can lead to an increase in family size."

Harvey battered the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Central America. It dumped catastrophic rainfall on the Houston area, causing $125 billion in damage.

