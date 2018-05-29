Harvey babies arrive 9 months after hurricane devastates Houston

Cincinnati will join the league in 2019 and play at the University of Cincinnati's football stadium until 2021.Full Story >
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Warren County.
The time has come for the Queen City. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, along with MLS officials to announce Cincinnati is now a part of Major League Soccer.
One of this year's Bunbury Musical Festival headliners won't be taking the stage Friday at Sawyer Point.
Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett is the National League Player of the Week.
