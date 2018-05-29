Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.

Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin said Tuesday Painter had been found in his Astoria home May 25 by a friend who visited after being unable to reach him.

Bergin said a cause of death would not be released until a toxicology report had been completed, but there was no apparent evidence of foul play.

Painter rose to prominence after appearing on early seasons of the Discovery Channel series, which chronicles the lives and work of fishermen in Alaska waters, with an eye to the hazards of the profession.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job

    In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:15:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:26 AM EDT2018-05-30 10:26:57 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    Full Story >

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    Full Story >

  • In 'Solo' stumble, a crossroads for Disney's 'Star Wars'

    In 'Solo' stumble, a crossroads for Disney's 'Star Wars'

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:35:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-05-30 09:06:10 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    Instead of opening up a new Han Solo trilogy, the disappointing arrival of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' has only intensified the questions bubbling around one of the movies' biggest properties.Full Story >
    Instead of opening up a new Han Solo trilogy, the disappointing arrival of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' has only intensified the questions bubbling around one of the movies' biggest properties.Full Story >

  • Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home

    Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:27:10 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-05-30 09:06:06 GMT
    Blake Painter, a crab fisherman featured on the Discovery Channel television series 'The Deadliest Catch,' has died.Full Story >
    Blake Painter, a crab fisherman featured on the Discovery Channel television series 'The Deadliest Catch,' has died.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly