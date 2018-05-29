School bus with 18 students rolls over in TX crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it was a single-vehicle accident caused by the bus losing control. (Source: KTVT via CNN)

DENTON COUNTY, TX (KTVT/CNN) – Eighteen elementary school students are OK after their school bus rolled over during a crash Tuesday.

Seven of the children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said the bus driver lost control and flipped the vehicle on its side.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

The students who weren't hurt were taken back to Justin Elementary School, so their parents could pick them up.

A spokesperson for the Northwest Independent School District said the bus didn't have seat belts.

