School bus with 18 students rolls over in TX crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

School bus with 18 students rolls over in TX crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it was a single-vehicle accident caused by the bus losing control. (Source: KTVT via CNN) The Texas Department of Public Safety said it was a single-vehicle accident caused by the bus losing control. (Source: KTVT via CNN)

DENTON COUNTY, TX (KTVT/CNN) – Eighteen elementary school students are OK after their school bus rolled over during a crash Tuesday.

Seven of the children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said the bus driver lost control and flipped the vehicle on its side.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

The students who weren't hurt were taken back to Justin Elementary School, so their parents could pick them up.

A spokesperson for the Northwest Independent School District said the bus didn't have seat belts.

Copyright 2018 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:18:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    Full Story >

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    Full Story >

  • White House: US 'continues to actively prepare' for summit

    White House: US 'continues to actively prepare' for summit

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:17 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:17:59 GMT
    In this May 13, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)In this May 13, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

    Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.

    Full Story >

    Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.

    Full Story >

  • Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:52:19 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:00:34 GMT
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    Full Story >

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly