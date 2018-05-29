School bus with 18 students rolls over in TX crash

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.Full Story >
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.Full Story >
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.Full Story >
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.Full Story >
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.Full Story >
Eighteen elementary school students are OK after their school bus rolled over during a crash Tuesday.Full Story >
Eighteen elementary school students are OK after their school bus rolled over during a crash Tuesday.Full Story >
The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.Full Story >
The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.Full Story >