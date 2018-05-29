ABC axing 'Roseanne' shows how social media posts can ruin careers

The North Korean official is to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and would be the country's highest-level official to travel to the U.S. since 2000.Full Story >
US and North Korean officials aren't saying the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.Full Story >
The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.Full Story >
