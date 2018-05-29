Misplaced placebos prompt Allergan birth control recall

Allergan has issued a voluntary recall in the U.S. of one lot of Taytulla, a drug indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.

Allergan recently identified, through a physician report, that four placebo capsules were placed out of order in a sample pack of Taytulla, specifically, the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules. As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules, that are taken out of sequence, may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy. The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order.

If patients have concerns regarding the possibility of an unintended pregnancy they should consult their physician.

