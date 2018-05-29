Yankees' happy birthday wish to Giuliani met with jeers

(CNN) - Rudy Giuliani was celebrating his 74th birthday by wearing his New York Yankees cap and his Yankees world championship ring, when what should ring out but a cheery announcement.

“The New York Yankees wish a very happy birthday to Mayor Giuliani,” The Yankees’ public address announcer said.

The crowd responded with a loud, roaring “boo!” The booing prompted the New York Post to proclaim, "Crappy birthday, Rudy." The moment went viral.

"Start spreading the boos," Tom Tillander said on Twitter, spoofing the classic Frank Sinatra song “New York, New York.”

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, tweeted about Giuliani and the president.

"I've never seen two guys in my lifetime that are so disliked in their own hometown," Avenatti's tweet said.

Although, a Giuliani supporter wrote, "If Yankee fans are booing you, you must be doing something right."

Giuliani probably didn't cry over the booing. After all, he's been booed before.

For instance, when he talked about gun control in front of Republicans during a presidential debate.

His boss, the president, doesn't let a few boos shush him like he tried to shush Jeb Bush at a presidential debate.

But imagine getting booed by the Boy Scouts. The scouts booed President Barack Obama when he sent a video message instead of showing up in person for their jamboree.

Even Hillary got in a jam during a presidential debate when she said Bernie Sanders wasn't really a Democrat until he ran for president.

But at least the former mayor will never forget his 74th birthday when the fans put the rude in Rudy.

