IS claims suicide bombing at Afghan ministry in Kabul

By RAHIM FAIEZ
Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - An Islamic State suicide bomber struck outside the Afghan Interior Ministry on Wednesday, allowing several gunmen to pass through an outer gate where they traded fire with security forces, who eventually killed the attackers, officials said.
Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said seven attackers were killed and that cleanup operations were underway. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said one policeman was killed and five were wounded. Danish said the attackers were wearing military uniforms.
Hours after the attack, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombing in a brief statement carried by its Aamaq news agency. The statement called it an "immersion attack" on the ministry in Kabul.
It appeared to be a rare victory for Afghan security forces, who have struggled to secure the capital in recent months.
The Taliban and a local IS affiliate have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and the country's Shiite minority, that have killed hundreds of people in recent years.
Both armed groups seek to establish strict Islamic rule in the country. Their relentless assaults underscore the struggles that Afghan forces have faced since the United States and NATO concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014.
Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban attacked a district headquarters in the northern Takhar province, killing five security forces, according to provincial police spokesman Khalil Asir. He said another three people were wounded in the battle Wednesday. He said 10 insurgents were killed.
In the eastern Logar province, Taliban suicide bombers attacked a police station, killing at least three policemen. Among the dead were the commander of the police station and the deputy director of traffic police for Puli Alim, the provincial capital, said Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the governor.
Another four policemen and eight civilians, including two children, were wounded in the Logar attack early Wednesday, said Shah Poor Ahmadzai, spokesman for the provincial police chief.
He said the attackers set off a suicide car bomb at the entrance to the station before three suicide bombers tried to enter. He said all three were shot and killed by security forces within minutes of the initial attack, adding that a number of nearby homes were damaged.
The Taliban claimed the attacks in both provinces.
In the southern city of Kandahar, a roadside bomb killed three people and wounded another 13, said Daud Ahmadi, spokesman for the Kandahar provincial governor. He said the victims included mechanics who had been contracted to repair Afghan army vehicles. No one immediately claimed the attack.
___
Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A search is underway this morning for a Warren County woman who went missing Tuesday while riding her bicycle.Full Story >
A search is underway this morning for a Warren County woman who went missing Tuesday while riding her bicycle.Full Story >
Middletown police said a 17-year-old was shot and killed in a homicide overnight.Full Story >
Middletown police said a 17-year-old was shot and killed in a homicide overnight.Full Story >
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
A man was fatally shot in East Price Hill overnight, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Chateau Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the night chief said. A man in his 50s was found shot in the chest, he said. Firefighters were unable to revive the victim, and he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police. No arrests were announced, and suspect information was not available. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights rese...Full Story >
A man was fatally shot in East Price Hill overnight, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Chateau Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the night chief said. A man in his 50s was found shot in the chest, he said. Firefighters were unable to revive the victim, and he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police. No arrests were announced, and suspect information was not available. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights rese...Full Story >
Court records show a Hamilton teacher and coach accused of a sex charge involving a student has been convicted of a crime and will be sentenced this summer.Full Story >
Court records show a Hamilton teacher and coach accused of a sex charge involving a student has been convicted of a crime and will be sentenced this summer.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallFull Story >
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceFull Story >
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceFull Story >
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendFull Story >
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendFull Story >
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyFull Story >
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyFull Story >
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoFull Story >
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoFull Story >
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetFull Story >
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetFull Story >
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >