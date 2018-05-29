Hospital patient says man claiming to be masseuse entered her room, rubbed her legs

A patient says she was groped at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown during her stay last week. (WXIX)

"It was just a very uncomfortable feeling," said the recent patient who didn't want to be identified.

She is currently still recovering -- not only from a recent illness but also from a frightening experience.

"I went in with abdominal pain," she said.

She was checked into a room. She says within an hour into her stay a man she didn't know approached her as she was walking to the restroom.

"There had been a man walking back and forth down the hallway and he was like, 'I'll help you to the restroom' and I was like I can make it," she said.

When she came out of the restroom she says the man followed her into her room while she laid down and began touching her.

"He starts rubbing on my legs and I'm like what are you doing and he said well I'm a masseuse and I do this frequently at the hospital," she said.

Though she was a bit dazed from the pain medications the doctor at the hospital gave her she knew the interaction wasn't right.

"I had my sweatpants on and then he got higher and higher and I was like I don't feel comfortable with this because not even a doctor does that," she said.

She told the man to stop and when another patient who was sharing a room walked in she says the man left. She notified a nurse who called security.

"I heard the nurses talking in the hallway that this hasn't been the first time that something like this has happened there," she said.

The Atrium Medical Center released a statement saying: "Atrium Medical Center takes the safety and security of our patients very seriously. We fully cooperate with local police departments. However, in order to protect and respect patient privacy, we can't discuss this matter."

The woman tells FOX19 she is thankful she was alert enough to tell the man to stop.

"If he can go as far as that coming into a room and doing that if somebody was really out of it on pain medication and stuff there's no telling what somebody like that can do," she said.

This investigation is ongoing. According to a police report, officers have reviewed the surveillance video and have a possible suspect. At this point, Middletown police are not saying if an arrest has been made.

